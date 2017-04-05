× Suffield police say a ‘suspicious’ man was only a delivery driver learning his new route

SUFFIELD — The Suffield Police Department has identified a man recently seen recently in various neighborhoods of West Suffield, prompting concerns.

Police said the man is a delivery person for a local area newspaper who began his new delivery route in Suffield on or about March 20.

Many residents were unfamiliar with him and his vehicle, a blue Hyundai Tucson SUV had Massachusetts plates, so police said they increased patrols in the neighborhood, and got tips from community members who contacted them.

Police ensured the community that their investigation was thorough and they found no criminal activity, but thanked them for their help.

41.991506 -72.701774