Sunny and seasonal Wednesday, but statewide Flood Watch is in effect for later in the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a good soaking rain Tuesday, we’ll be drying out for a day – with emerging sun and seasonal temps that top out in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Don’t get used to the sunshine, though, because another rainstorm is approaching, and it looks like the last one for the next week or two.

That means more heavy rain beginning Thursday afternoon, and the chance for thunderstorms. With the ground now close to saturated, the chance for flooding is increased. We have a flood watch up for the state, with the potential for some minor flooding. That’s not good in the short term, but all this rain is beneficial for our long-term situation. We still have a moderate to severe drought across the state, so weed to fill up these reservoirs as much as possible!

By this weekend and beyond, we kick off a big warming trend. How about some 70s for the start of next week???

Forecast Details:

Today: Some sunshine, pleasant. Highs around 60.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain, heavy at times, especially during the PM hours. Highs 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. High: 50s.

Saturday: A scattered shower possible, but mainly dry and fairly pleasant. Highs around 60.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer! Highs: 60s.

Monday: Sunshine with warm temperatures. Highs: 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to near 80 potentially!

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.