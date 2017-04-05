White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon (C) leaves a meeting of the House Republican caucus at the U.S. Capitol March 23 in Washington, DC. Bannon came to the Capitol after U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and House GOP leaders postponed a vote on the American Health Care Act after it became apparent they did not have enough votes to pass the legislation that would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Trump removes Bannon from National Security Council
A new memorandum about the composition of the NSC was published in the Federal Register on Wednesday. The memo no longer lists the chief strategist as a member of the Principal’s Committee, a group of high-ranking officials that convene to discuss pressing national security priorities.
The new memo also restores the director of national intelligence and the Joint Chiefs chairman to the Principal’s Committee.
Bannon’s addition to the NSC sparked concerns from Trump critics, who said it was inappropriate for the political adviser to play a role on national security matters.