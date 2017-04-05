Watch LIVE: April the Giraffe still keeping everyone guessing

HARPURSVILLE, NY — April is in the same condition as yesterday, zookeepers at Animal Adventure posted on their Facebook page.

Wednesday should yield additional yard time, as temperatures hover at safe levels and the rain as subsided, they posted.

The videos were initially cut short as people flagged them as “sexually explicit.”

Giraffes can be in labor anywhere from two to six hours. Once the calf begins to show, it should be out in under an hour.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.