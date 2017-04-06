× 4 students hospitalized, 4 others sickened at Bridgeport school

BRIDGEPORT — Four students were taken to the hospital and four others sent home with their parents after they became sick late Thursday morning.

The students, who were all in one section of the Columbus School in Bridgeport, were coughing and vomiting, according to Educational Administrator John DiDonato. Second, third, and fourth grade students were on the floor at the time.

The school contacted the Bridgeport Health Department and Fire Department and the school facilities department. Students were evacuated to the Johnson School. The building was tested for gasses but nothing toxic was found in the area or building, DiDonato said. More tests are underway by a hygienist from the Department of Health.

Of the eight students who were sickened, four were picked up by their parents and had talks with the school nurse to seek medical follow up. Four other students were taken to a local hospital. No word on their condition at this time.

Columbus School has students from kindergarten through eighth grade.