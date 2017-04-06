× Amazon is hiring 30,000 part-time workers

NEW YORK — Amazon will hire more than 30,000 part-time workers over the next year.

The company said Thursday that 25,000 of the jobs will be in warehouses and 5,000 in customer service.

Part-time employees at Amazon who work at least 20 hours per week receive benefits, including a program that pays most of the tuition for courses in “high-demand fields.”

Amazon already has almost 40,000 part-time employees across the United States.

In January, Amazon announced plans to add more than 100,000 full-time jobs in the next year and a half, bringing its total U.S. work force to 280,000. Most of the new full-time jobs will be in warehouses and answering phones.