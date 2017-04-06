× Bridgeport man arrested after chase injures 2 Westport police officers

WESTPORT — Two Westport police officers were hurt after a car and foot chase Wednesday.

Police said that at around 9:30 a.m., they went to OptiCare at 877 Post Road East, to check the welfare of a man who was in the store and appeared disoriented. The man, Tracey Edwards, 44, of Bridgeport, had stolen a pair of glasses and left the store.

Police said when they got there, Edwards was speeding away in a gray Pontiac, so police chased him westbound on Post Road East. Police cut off the chase due to the high-speed of the Pontiac.

A short time later, police said they found the Pontiac on Imperial Avenue, crashed off the road near the river. Edwards was seen running from the crash, and police chased him on foot. Police caught him on Imperial Avenue near Baker Avenue and he resisted arrest by punching and kicking the officers but police said they were able to gain control of Edwards and take him into custody. His vehicle was searched and around an ounce of PCP was found, according to police.

One officer suffered a minor injury to his face and the other suffered a minor hand injury. Edwards was taken to Norwalk Hospital for evaluation based on his behavior.

Edwards was charged with sixth-degree larceny, two counts of assaulting an officer, possession a hallucinogen, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, evading responsibility of a motor vehicle crash, and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

Edwards is being held on a $100,000 bail. He is also wanted by the US Marshals for Violation of Supervised Release.