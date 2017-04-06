× Canton house damaged by lightning strike; Home in Shelton stuck as well

CANTON — A house was damaged by a lightning strike Thursday evening, one of at least two that were hit as a line of thunderstorms moved through the area.

Canton Fire Public information officer Sylvia Cancela said crews were called to a home at 23 Trailsend Dr. and found heavy smoke billowing out of the basement from what was believed to be an electrical fire. There was no structural damage to the building but the power was out.

Flames were brought under control at 6:30 p.m. and the incident is now under investigation.

There were no injuries.

New Hartford Fire was also requested for mutual aid.

A home in Shelton at 225 Leavenworth Rd. also had minor damage from a lightning strike.