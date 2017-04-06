CCMC kids receive ‘Grins to Go’ bags from UnitedHealthcare

HARTFORD — The UnitedHealth Care paid a visit to the kids at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center Thursday afternoon.

The group stopped by to bring the patients something special to brighten up their days.

“We have packed grins to go bags which is basically bags that have all kinds of good stuff in it, stuffed animals, books, games and things that they can play with. We’re here today to spend time with the kids and share the gifts with them,” said Christine Eckert of UnitedHealthcare.

Volunteers also made bookmarks with the children, read to them and played games.