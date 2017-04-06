× CCSU students help digitize and preserve local Puerto Rican history

NEW BRITAIN — Students at CCSU are hard at work collecting precious pieces of Puerto Rican history in order to preserve them for future generations.

The university put out a call to residents of Puerto Rican descent to bring diaries, pictures, war memorabilia and family heirlooms to the school.

Students, armed with digital scanners, digitized the artifacts.

The articles are the building blocks of a New Britain Puerto Rican history archive.

The ‘history harvest’ was first developed by the University of Nebraska, in order to create an open, digital history archive that can be accessed by teachers and scholars all over the world.