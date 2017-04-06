× Closing arguments set in Aaron Hernandez double murder trial

BOSTON — Jurors in the double murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez are set to hear closing arguments after more than a month of testimony about a crime that prosecutors say was fueled by anger over a spilled drink.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday.

The former New England Patriots tight end is charged in the fatal shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado on July 16, 2012.

A friend who was with Hernandez testified that Hernandez opened fire on the men’s car two hours after de Abreu bumped into Hernandez at the club and spilled his drink.

Hernandez’s lawyers say the friend — Alexander Bradley — shot the men over a drug deal.

Hernandez already is serving life in prison for the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.