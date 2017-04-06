CT hospitals lobbying legislators against municipal taxation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Democratic leader of the Connecticut House of Representatives says a contentious proposal by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy to allow municipalities to tax hospitals "is not a deal issue,'' but an alternative might be in the works.

Malloy, also a Democrat, has called for ending the local property tax exemption that hospitals have enjoyed for years giving municipalities a projected $212 million. In return, Malloy's $20 billion budget proposal boosts total funding to the hospital industry by $28 million, a figure that includes anticipated new federal Medicaid reimbursement funds.

The Connecticut Hospital Association is urging lawmakers to scrap Malloy's proposal.

Dozens of doctors and lobbyists flooded the State Capitol Wednesday afternoon to urge lawmakers to stop the proposal. Some lawmakers agreed that the plan is a non-starter.

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says he's ``trying to explore other possibilities to do the same thing,'' including new investments in cities and encouraging hospitals to take advantage of all available federal reimbursement opportunities.