East Windsor police investigate armed robbery caught on camera

EAST WINDSOR — Police in East Windsor are investigating a robbery of a gas station that happened early Thursday morning.

Police said the robbery happened at around 3:15 a.m. the Noble Gas Station at 76 North Road.

Police are searching for a black man they said ordered the clerk to empty the cash register into a plastic bag at gunpoint, then forced the clerk into a cooler, before taking off out the back door.

Police said he then headed west along North Road. to an abandoned house at the intersection of and Winkler Road, where it appears a getaway car was parked.

State Police used K9s to try to track him but he got away.

Police describe the suspect as around 5’10” – 6′ tall, wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, gloves, black jeans and a black pair of boots. He is believed to be left-handed. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Police ask that anybody with any information, contact them at (860) 292-8240.