Father, son arrested for bank fraud in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — A father and son were arrested for trying to withdraw thousands of dollars from a fake bank account.

Police said that on Wednesday the service manager at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2115 Black Rock Turnpike reported that a man was just in the bank trying to withdraw $18,000 in cash from a fraudulent bank account.

Police said the manager told the man that she had to verify some things before she could give him the cash, so the man left a phone number and asked the teller to call when the money was ready. The service manager then notified police of what she thought was suspicious activity along with the description of the man’s car and its occupants.

Police said they found the car on Unquowa Road near Post Road and a search of both occupants led to the discovery of a large sum of cash and several fraudulent IDs. Police said they committed similar crimes in other Fairfield County communities.

Police said Anthony Innarella Sr., 60, of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania was using a fake NJ driver’s license with his photo on it and a different name and date of birth on it belonging to another person, and that he had a Wells Fargo Debit Card and a Capital One Credit Card with the same name that was on the NJ driver’s license.

Anthony Innarella Jr., 33, also of Bethlehem, was with his father and had a fake Penn. driver’s license with his photo on it and a different name and date of birth on it belonging to another person, along with a Wells Fargo Debit Card, and a Capital One Credit Card with the same that was on the Penn. driver’s license

Innarella Sr. was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal attempt to commit larceny, second-degree conspiracy to commit larceny, criminal impersonation, identity theft and three counts of first-degree forgery.

Innarella Jr. was arrested and charged with second-degree conspiracy to commit larceny and three counts of first-degree forgery.

Bail for both men was set at $250,000 with a court date of Tuesday, April 18.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at (203)254-4840, or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).