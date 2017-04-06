Flooding on Farmington River impacts local golf course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON -- A flood watch along the Farmington River is having an impact on a local golf course.

It’s ideal weather for the Masters Golf Tournament in Augusta. But closer to home, it’s ideal weather for just watching the Masters.

Playing golf ? That’s a different story.

"I look to see how far it gets up the banks, and how much the golf course is absorbing," said Jeremy Vitkauskas, general manager of the country club of Farmington.

The course, one of the oldest in the state, runs up against the river. Scenic, but can be problematic.

"It delays our season a few times, you never know what you’re going to be hit with. We’ve got some standing water in the rough areas," said Vitkauskas.

They’re supposed to open up this weekend but as of today, the plan is for nine holes to only be open.

The current stage of the Farmington River in nearby Unionville is about seven feet. Now, it’s forecasted to reach 8.25 feet in the next 24-48 hours, but that’s still nowhere near flood stage, which is 12 feet .

For now, Vitkauskas isn’t worried, thanks in part to last year’s dry spell.

“Luckily we’ve been in such a drought, the golf course has been absorbing pretty well to start the spring season,” said Vitkauskas.

So while he watches, and the Farmington River slowly rises, he and other businesses will hope that the levels will remain on par, and any additional rain won’t create additional water hazards.