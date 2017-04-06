Hands Only CPR makes it easy for children to administer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD SAYBROOK -- Some 500 Old Saybrook Middle School students went home with very important, easy to learn, lifesaving knowledge Thursday.

"When we learn this, if someone's in trouble later on, we can help them," said Lilly Sigersmith, a seventh grader, during what's called the Hands On CPR class.

These students, who begin learning proper CPR in fourth grade, were reminded to first call 911. Then, while asking someone to help to see if there is an Automated External Defibrillator (AED )on site, begin hard, fast chest compressions "With the hand that you write with," said Chief Michael Spera of the Old Saybrook Police Department.

The heel of that hand should then be placed right in the center of the patient's chest, with the other hand on top. Then continuous, rapid compressions should continue until medical assistance arrives.

Being able to help someone survive is important to these kids.

"I have seen someone choking before," said seventh grader Samantha Wakelee.

And, if there is an AED on site, push the green start button and await instructions from the device, which includes sticky pads, attached to electrodes, that are going to be placed on the victim's chest. Then, the AED analyzes the heart rhythm and tells you when to deliver a shock to the patient.

"I think that, if I ever do come across someone that is in distress, I will be able to help them," said Sigersmith.

And, don't be afraid to make a mistake. Connecticut's Good Samaritan law protects you from liability.