Heavy rain expected, statewide Flood Watch in effect for Thursday

Here comes the rain, again!! While the water is still much-needed, the ground is already saturated from a combination of snow-melt and recent rainfall. With an additional 1"-2" of rain on the way, a Flood Watch has been issued for this rainstorm we have out there today.

Flooding issues should be minor with ponding on the roads and some rivers rising. This is very typical at this time of year. The Connecticut and Housatonic Rivers could reach minor flood stage by Friday. All this rain is beneficial for our long-term situation. We still have a moderate to severe drought across the state, so we need to fill up these reservoirs as much as possible!

Showers are out there for you this morning, but the heaviest rain is expected in the afternoon and early evening. A few thunderstorms are possible but we are not expecting any severe weather at this time.

A few lingering showers are possible on Friday but most of the day will remain dry.

The next big story is a warm-up early next week. 70s are in the forecast for at least a couple of days. There's a chance some towns could approach 80 degrees!

Forecast Details:

Today: Rain, heavy at times, few thunderstorms, patchy fog. Highs: 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a shower or two. Highs: Low-50s.

Saturday: Chance early shower. Mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid-50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer! Highs: Mid-60s.

Monday: Sunshine with warm temperatures. Highs: Near-70.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to near 80 potentially!

