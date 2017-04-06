× ID thieves may have filed up to 8,000 fraudulent student returns

WASHINGTON — The IRS says identity thieves filed up to 8,000 fraudulent returns using a data retrieval tool on student aid sites.

IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told the Senate Finance Committee he warned the Department of Education about the problem.

“I told them as soon as there was any indication of criminal activity, we would have to take that application down. And that occurred as we monitored through into the early part of February, middle of February, it became clear that there was a pattern of activity that I won’t go into detail we briefed you on, that was clearly not consistent with people going on to actually apply for student loans,” said Koskinen.

Officials said they caught the at the front end. The IRS estimates fewer than 8,000 fraudulent returns were actually filed, processed and refunds issued.

The data retrieval tool was disabled in early March as a security precaution.

It’s expected to be available again in October for filing for the 2018-2019 academic year.

If you suspect fraudulent activity regarding your return, click here for information on how to report it.