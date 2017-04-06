Man charged after police seize crack cocaine, heroin, cash during Naugatuck drug bust

NAUGATUCK — A Waterbury man is facing criminal charges after police recovered large amounts of drugs and cash in a home.

On Wednesday, April 5, around 9:13 a.m., Naugatuck police said they executed a search warrant in connection to a narcotics investigation. At the time of the search, police said they recovered heroin, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Isaiah Colon, 23, was charged with possession with the intent to sell heroin, possession with the intent to sell crack cocaine, possession of narcotics (heroin), possession of narcotics (crack cocaine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia in a drug factory.

Colon is also charged with risk of injury to a child because there was a juvenile in the home at the time of the search, police said.

Colon was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Waterbury Superior Court on April 19.