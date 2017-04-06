× Man police say is responsible for deadly Farmington crash turns himself in to police

FARMINGTON — Nearly six months after a fatal crash in Farmington, the man police said is responsible for the deadly accident turned himself in to the police on Wednesday

The four-car crash happened near the Pro-Health Physicians office on Farmington Avenue in Farmington on October 20.

Bennett Dunbar is due in court on Thursday morning. He is charged with second-degree manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment.

He was speeding when he crossed the center line and hit another vehicle, killing the driver and injuring a passenger, according to police. A third person was hurt, but was treated at the scene and refused to go to the hospital.