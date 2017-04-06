More than $70,000 donated to Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Suburban Subaru donated to Fidelco a $71,000 check presentation Thursday.

This is the fourth time Subaru has presented a check to the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation. In total, Subaru has donated over $167,000 to the organization. One of the puppies at the check presentation is named after Subaru, her name is "Subi."

Last month, Farmington Bank Community Foundation presented Fidelco with a $4,000 check.

Fidelco is a non-profit charitable organization based in Bloomfield and Wilton, that promotes increased independence to men and women who are blind by partnering them with exceptionally-bred and trained German Shepherd guide dogs.