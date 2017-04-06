× NASCAR ends relationship with New London-Waterford Speedbowl

HARTFORD — NASCAR announced on Thursday that they have terminated the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series sanction and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race sanction with the New London-Waterford Speedbowl, effective immediately.

A recently filed lawsuit filed against Bruce Bemer, 63, of Glastonbury, stated that he is the owner of New London-Waterford Speedbowl and Bemer Petroleum Corp.

On March 30, the FBI and Danbury police arrested Berner, and two other men, for running a human trafficking ring that operated out of Danbury but that they said reached other cities. Police said the three men exploited young men with mental health issues for sex trafficking.