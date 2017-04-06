Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hannah is a Bulldog/Boxer/Pittie mix.

She is a spayed female who is around 5-6 years old.

She looks imposing all with her underbite and bully looks, but she is a total marshmallow!

She’s not an active dog. She likes her walks, but also likes to chill and go with the flow. She’ll go for walks and play fetch but much prefers just getting your attention and being with you!

She loves car rides and hiking. She’s great on the leash, and knows her basic commands.

She is a really a nice dog but she doesn’t get along with other dogs, so she will generally leave them alone if they leave her alone.

Adoption has been challenging and she gets overlooked, possibly because of her looks.

To learn more about Hannah, or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.