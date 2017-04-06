× Police searching for a missing Maine TV meteorologist

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are searching for a missing Portland television meteorologist.

According to WCSH, Meteorologist Tom Johnston left an event at Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine on Saturday. He had sent back video of the snowstorm’s impact on the area.

Johnston told his family he was headed to Old Orchard Beach. A missing persons report was filed Monday morning when he had not arrived.

Johnson has worked for WCSH for three years. He was driving a gray 2017 Subaru Forester with Maine plates, 3106VT

Anyone with information is asked to call Old Orchard Beach Police Department at 207-934-4911.