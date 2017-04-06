Preston residents get a last look at preliminary plans before vote

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRESTON – Dozens of Preston residents crowded around a couple of artist renderings Thursday night.

The pictures gave them a look at what 393 acres of abandoned land and dilapidated buildings that used to be the Norwich State Hospital could be transformed into.

Representatives with the Mohegan Tribe and the city of Preston presented residents with the preliminary master plan for the project. The plans called for several amenities such as a luxury hotel, a sports venue and even an indoor skiing facility. It’s a project that Mohegan Tribe representatives say offers a unique family experience currently missing in Preston.

“We are recognizing the importance of diversifying outside of gaming. And what that property right across the river from the Mohegan Sun is going to allow us to do is create that much more of a non-gaming integrated resort destination,” says Mohegan Tribe chairman Kevin Brown.

Thursday’s meeting gave some residents a chance to vote on the referendum for the project. The rest of the community will be able to vote on April 18th inside the Preston Town Hall from 6am to 8pm. The results of the referendum will be revealed shortly after polls close.