Recipe – Easter brunch ideas

HARTFORD — Taylor Grant Greenberg, blogger & chef, is stopping by FOX61’s Good Day Connecticut to teach us how to poach an egg and she will bring some other foods to talk about for Easter brunch, including these apple chicken sausages:

Apple Chicken Sausage

1 granny smith apple, peeled and chopped

1 small onion, chopped

1 lb of ground chicken

1 egg

1 tbsp fresh sage, finely diced

1 tbsp maple syrup

1/2 tbsp nutmeg

Cook the onion and apples over medium heat until tender, about 5 minutes Combine the remaining ingredients with the apples and onions in a large bowl Form into small patties and refrigerate for an hour Heat a skillet with 1 tbsp olive oil over medium heat, place a patty on the skillet and cook for 5 minutes until brown, flip and cook for another 5 minutes Place on a slightly greased cookie sheet Repeat with remaining patties Once each patty is seared, place on a 325 degree oven for 8-10 minutes, until cooked through