SafeWise 2017 report: 5 Connecticut towns among the 100 safest places in America

HARTFORD — Weston has been named the safest town in Connecticut in the latest SafeWise report.

On April 3, SafeWise released its 100 safest cities/towns in America and Connecticut had five towns selected.

According to the report, Weston was named the safest town/city in Connecticut coming in at No. 6. The town, with an estimated population of 10,437, had no reported crimes this year all in part to a proactive program named CodeRED emergency notification system, says the report.

The system sends alerts to resident in case of severe weather or local crime. Madison was chosen No. 14, followed by Wilton (49), Ridgefield (57) and Canton (85).

To compile this report, SafeWise analysts considered the most recent complete FBI crime data from 2015 to rank these cities, which all have a minimum population of 10,000 people.

SafeWise is a home security and safety brand committed to increasing safety education, awareness, and preparedness in American communities.