Thompson man charged with providing deadly heroin dose

THOMPSON — State Police said they arrested a man following an untimely death investigation in Thompson.

Police said that on October 20 just after midnight they went to Brandy Hill Road near the Thompson Rod and Gun Club for a report of an unresponsive woman found in a parked Chevy Malibu. The woman was taken to Hubbard Hospital in Webster, Massachusetts where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman was provided with, and used heroin prior to her death, and identified David Gagnon, 39, of Thompson, as a suspect.

On Thursday at around 8 a.m. Gagnon turned himself in to police on the active arrest warrant and was charged with one count of sale of narcotics.

Gagnon was held on a $10,000.00 bail and taken to Danielson Superior Court for arrangement.