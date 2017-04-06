UHart president set to retire after 19 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The University of Hartford is celebrating its president Walter Harrison who is retiring at the end of June after leading the school for nearly two decades.

On Wednesday, students, faculty and staff came out to honor his legacy which spans 19 years. Harrison said the most moving moment of his career was seeing the UHart community support each other during the tragedy of September 11th.

"This is one great university," said Harrison. "It's an incredible privilege to come here and study and to learn what it's like to form relationships with your faculty and friends."

President Harrison said while he'll miss the university, he's looking forward to taking some time off.