WorkinCT: Blue Twig in West Hartford offers creative wall decor

HARTFORD -- Virgina Kemp's hunt for antique prints began several years ago when she and her husband bought a new house. The bare walls and their small budget had her hitting the flea market circuit, picking through dusty shelves at used bookstores, and discovered antique paper shows.

Eventually, she said she became obsessed with unusual old paper like:

Industrial drawings and simple architectural engravings

Antique astronomy charts

Bold Art Nouveau motifs and vintage Art Deco wallpaper

Woodblock textile pattern designs, and

Mid century fashion sketches.

She felt each piece of curious antique paper she found needed a home - the Blue Twig in West Hartford was born!