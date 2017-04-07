4th graders help prepare for first day of fishing season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- With a decline in the number of fishing licenses issued over the last 20 years, the state is doing its best to engage children.

To prepare for Saturday's opening day of the fishing season, state environmental officials invited fourth graders from the Regan Elementary School, to help them stock the upper pond at Fulton Park with 650 trout.

"My experience was exhilarating," said Jason Carr. "The fish were amazing."

And, fishing advocates hope sentiment like this gets more kids hooked.

"We basically lost like a whole generation of anglers," said Justin Wiggins, a fish biologist for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). "More people are, I guess, playing video games, more kids. And parents are busy."

Kids under the age of 16 can fish for free, but some are more interested in releasing, than catching.

"They could also find new friends in the pond, like frogs and tadpoles and other fish, that they haven't seen," said Aaliyah Knight.

Roughly 300,000 trout will have been released statewide in time for opening day. However, the number of state grown trout is down this year.

"The drought has had an impact on the water supplies in our hatcheries," said Susan Whalen, the Deputy Commissioner for DEEP. "So, we haven't been able to grow as many fish."