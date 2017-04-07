Large fire breaks out to a 3-story residential building in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Crews in Hartford responded to a large fire to a three-story brick residential building Friday evening.

Around 5:19 p.m., first responders responded to the corner of Park & Zion Streets where heavy smoke was seen coming out of the second and third floor. Firefighters said they attempted to make entry on the first floor, but could not do so safely due to the smoke and flames.

Firefighters said flames were shooting through the roof and they were concerned about exposure to nearby buildings. Officials then decided to establish a defensive operation, due to the difficulty in finding a point of attack, and potential exposure issues, firefighters said.

Firefighters said the building is considered a complete loss and it is unknown at this time whether anyone was inside.

No injuries have been reported.

