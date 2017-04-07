Delta suffers nationwide delays 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A major nightmare for Delta passengers across the country.

Delta Air Lines says it has canceled about 3,000 flights this week as it continues to struggle in the aftermath of a storm that hit its hub airport in Atlanta.

The thunder storm hit Wednesday, but canceled flights and long lines in Atlanta persisted into Friday. Tracking service FlightAware said Delta had canceled more than 400 flights by midday.

The airline says it is still getting planes and crews back in position for flights.

The cancellations have also impacted travelers at Bradley International Airport. Several cancellations and delays led to a lot of frustration for people who were trying to rebook flights.

On Twitter, Delta is telling people who are expected to fly, to check their flight's status before going to the airport. The airline is apologizing and said it's trying to rebook customers.

Travelers whose flights are canceled can get a refund. Delta is also offering to waive change fees for those who rebook their plans.