GLASTONBURY — On national distracted driving awareness month, police across the state are cracking down on drivers who they spot talking on the phone, texting, fiddling with the car radio, or using a GPS device.

Glastonbury police took to Twitter today stating they handed out 70 tickets this week as part of their distracted driving enforcement campaign.

DON'T DRIVE DISTRACTED! GPD handed out 70 tickets this week as part of our distracted driving enforcement campaign this month! pic.twitter.com/DmwQZfezTP — Glastonbury PD (@Glastonbury_PD) April 7, 2017

Just because it's raining, doesn't mean we aren't looking. Buckle up, stay off your phone. Distracted Driving High Visibility Enforcement! pic.twitter.com/BNnUj4of5p — Glastonbury PD (@Glastonbury_PD) April 4, 2017