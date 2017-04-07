× Larson to hold forum on US Missile strike in Syria Sunday

WEST HARTFORD — Rep. John B. Larson announced Friday that he will hold a public forum Sunday to discuss the U.S. missile strike in Syria.

On Friday, Larson released the following statement after the attack:

“Given the horrific event of this week, President Trump’s actions were proportionate and appropriate. However, this further underscores, Congress’s blatant abdication of its responsibilities. Even if it means coming back from Easter recess, Congress should take up an authorization of use of military force and debate on a long-term plan and a scope of authorities it would take to stop further atrocities, instead of simply yielding this congressional duty to the Executive Branch. Congress is being negligent in its constitutional obligation.”

Larson has previously called for an international engagement to address the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The forum will be held at the University of Hartford from 6 to 8 p.m. at the 1877 Club at UHart.