× Lawmakers praise Syria strike, but want more consultation from White House

WASHINGTON — House and Senate lawmakers generally supported President Donald Trump‘s decision to strike against the Syrian government Thursday night, but cautioned Trump against unilaterally starting another war in the Middle East without first consulting Congress.

Rep. John B. Larson released the following statement after the attack:

“Given the horrific event of this week, President Trump’s actions were proportionate and appropriate. However, this further underscores, Congress’s blatant abdication of its responsibilities. Even if it means coming back from Easter recess, Congress should take up an authorization of use of military force and debate on a long-term plan and a scope of authorities it would take to stop further atrocities, instead of simply yielding this congressional duty to the Executive Branch. Congress is being negligent in its constitutional obligation.”

Larson has previously called for an international engagement to address the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

US Senator Chris Murphy, a member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released a statement Friday morning:

“An ill-thought out military action with absolutely no overall strategy for Syria risks dragging us further into a civil war in which we cannot tip the scales. And put in the context of U.S. polices that aid the slaughter of civilians in Yemen and deny terrorized Syrians the ability to flee their dystopian existence, a solitary air strike exposes the immoral hypocrisy of this administration’s policy in the Middle East. Yes, Bashar al-Assad should pay a price for the slaughter of civilians in Syria. But the decision over the nature of that consequence is not for President Trump to make alone. The Constitution states that only Congress can authorize military activity, and President Trump should have sought congressional approval before taking action. Having failed to do so, he now must come to Congress and explain his policy in Syria and seek authorization for any continued military action.”

US Senator Richard Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement:

“The missile strike sent a message to the murderous Assad regime and his enablers, Russia and Iran. But it will have no real practical meaning or legal force without a strategy that is authorized by Congress, and engages regional allies and resources.” “This strategy at a minimum must link military action to our national security interests, and set limits and goals. Striking a single air field cannot stop Assad from continuing atrocities against his own people. It risks further escalation of the war in Syria and may endanger our own forces operating against ISIL. Stronger steps involving Russia and Iran – aiders and abettors — ‎are necessary, including increased sanctions. Assad must be prosecuted for war crimes. As a moral and humanitarian matter, providing refuge to Syrian victims of Assad’s atrocities is now more urgent than ever.”

Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty released the following statement Friday:

“Last night’s missile strike was a measured and proportionate immediate response to Assad’s heinous use of chemical weapons against his own people. However, continued military engagement in Syria will require congressional approval. Congress has abdicated this responsibility for far too long. We can’t pour resources and risk the lives of our troops in a new military conflict without a clear, comprehensive strategy and full consideration of the long-term ramifications. This was my position during the Obama administration, and it continues to be my position during the Trump administration. A comprehensive strategy should account for diplomatic avenues, a plan for dealing with Russia’s support of Assad, and a thoughtful refugee policy to alleviate the terrible humanitarian crisis created by the ongoing violence.”

Rep. Joe Courtney also released a statement:

.@SpeakerRyan Further direct US engagement in the Syrian conflict will have serious consequences. We need a comprehensive, diplomatic, deliberate approach — Rep. Joe Courtney (@RepJoeCourtney) April 7, 2017

A pair of defense hawks — Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham — who have frequently been critical of Trump, roundly praised his decision Thursday night.

“Acting on the orders of their commander-in-chief, they have sent an important message the United States will no longer stand idly by as Assad, aided and abetted by Putin’s Russia, slaughters innocent Syrians with chemical weapons and barrel bombs,” McCain and Graham said in a joint statement.

Sen. Rand Paul called on Trump to consult on Congress.

“While we all condemn the atrocities in Syria, the United States was not attacked,” Paul said. “The President needs congressional authorization for military action as required by the Constitution, and I call on him to come to Congress for a proper debate.”

The US began launching airstrikes in Syria in September 2014 under President Barack Obama as part of its coalition campaign against ISIS, but has only targeted the terrorist group and not Syrian government forces.

House Speaker Paul Ryan called the US military action “appropriate and just.”

“These tactical strikes make clear that the Assad regime can no longer count on American inaction as it carries out atrocities against the Syrian people,” Ryan said in a statement.

“I look forward to the administration further engaging Congress in this effort,” said Ryan, one of several lawmakers to say they wanted to hear more from the White House.

Rep. Michael McCaul, the chairman of the House Homeland Security committee, said the strikes “are a signal to the world that the days of blank threats are long gone and under this administration credibility will be restored.”

The strikes are sure to amplify calls in Congress for a vote to authorize military action in Syria.

Many Democrats and some Republicans argue that Trump does not have the authority to launch strikes against the Assad regime.

The Obama administration and now the Trump administration rely on the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force to strike ISIS in Syria, but those lawmakers argue that doesn’t apply to Assad.

In 2013, Obama went to Congress before he would launch strikes against Assad, and the effort ultimately fizzled.

Most legislation for a war authorization introduced by lawmakers in recent years has dealt with ISIS, but the proposals are likely to be tweaked to address the Assad regime.

Sen. Rand Paul, a libertarian-leaning Kentucky Republican who has frequently questioned military intervention, warned Trump in a string of tweets Thursday night that Congress must approve new action in the region.

“While we all condemn the atrocities in Syria, the United States was not attacked. The President needs Congressional authorization for military action as required by the Constitution. Our prior interventions in this region have done nothing to make us safer and Syria will be no different,” Paul wrote.

Rep. Justin Amash, a Michigan Republican and member of the House Freedom Caucus, also called for congressional action.

“Airstrikes are an act of war. Atrocities in Syria cannot justify departure from Constitution, which vests in Congress power to commence war,” Amash tweeted.

“Framers of Constitution divided war powers to prevent abuse. Congress to declare war; president to conduct war and repel sudden attacks,” Amash added in a second tweet.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, praised “the professionalism and skill of our Armed Forces.”

“Making sure Assad knows that when he commits such despicable atrocities he will pay a price is the right thing to do,” Schumer said, before adding, “It is incumbent on the Trump administration to come up with a strategy and consult with Congress before implementing it.”

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, the top Democrat on the House intelligence panel, said the strike “may deter” Assad’s use of chemical weapons.

“Nevertheless, this missile strike and the military action of our forces already in Syria, have yet to be authorized by Congress,” Schiff said. “Congress cannot abdicate its responsibility any longer and should vote on any use of force not made in self defense. This is necessary whether action is taken against terrorist groups or, as here, against regime capabilities.”

Rep. Barbara Lee, a California Democrat, said Congress must end its two-week break, which for the House started Thursday, to return to Washington and weigh in on military action.

“This is an act of war. Congress needs to come back into session & hold a debate. Anything less is an abdication of our responsibility,” Lee tweeted.