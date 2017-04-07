Middletown police looking for missing 74-year-old man

MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown Police Department is looking for a missing person.

They said the missing person is Raymond Koscuk, 74, described as a white man, 6″ tall and weighing 250 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair (toupee) and wearing a moustache.

Police said Koscuk drives a 2014 Nissan Altima 4 door sedan with Connecticut license place 106YVY.

Koscuk last spoke to his family on Wednesday, March 29. He usually makes contact with his family a couple of times a week. A neighbor saw Koscuk sometime between March 29 and Tuesday.

Koscuk does go to the casino regularly. Koscuk’s medical condition is unknown but he may be in need of medical care. Koscuk has never gone missing before, according to police.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact police at 860-638-4000.