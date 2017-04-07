× Murphy using campaign dollars to launch anti-Trump effort in CT

HARTFORD — Connecticut senator Chris Murphy is mobilizing activists here in Connecticut with a goal of opposing President Donald Trump’s agenda in Washington.

It’s called “Fight Back CT” and it will be funded by Murphy’s re-election campaign war chest. Murphy has already raised millions of dollars and as of now, doesn’t have a republican opponent. Murphy said the group will hire staff to help organize grass-roots activism that already exists in the state.

Murphy said he’s seen an “unprecedented” level of people wanting their voices heard since President Trump took office and he wants to do his part to help that movement.