New Britain High student asks Special Olympics partner to prom

NEW BRITAIN — Prom season is quickly approaching and “promposal” videos are starting to roll in. This video from New Britain quickly caught our attention!

Unified Sports is an off-shoot of Special Olympics and brought together Donovan Dorce and Melissa Figiel.

“Almost everyone knows about the great Unified Sports Program that we offer at New Britain High School,” New Britain school district wrote on their Facebook page. “What a lot of people don’t know is how much the friendship goes beyond the court.”

For the last four years, Dorce and Figiel were partners in Unified Sports.

“Together, they have participated in basketball, volleyball and soccer tournaments,” the post said. “They have also participated in other activities, such as trips to see the New Britain Bees, Leadership Summits and more.’

This week, Donovan surprised Melissa by asking her to senior prom!