Police searching for suspect wanted in Plainville bank robbery

PLAINVILLE — Police in Plainville need your help finding a man accused of robbing the Key Bank on 133 East Main Street Friday.

Around 3:43 p.m., police said the suspect handed a teller a note demanding money and that he had a weapon. Police said the suspect then took off with an unknown amounts of cash.

Police said no gun or weapon was displayed during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years old and is about 5’9” to 5’11” tall, medium build, light complexion. He was last seen wearing a light blue baseball style cap, black sunglasses, a black coat, blue jeans, and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plainville Police at 860-747-1616. There is a $500 reward offered by Connecticut Bankers Reward Association for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible.