Man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old in Torrington

TORRINGTON — Torrington police have charged a man with sexual assault after a report from a 14-year-old female stated she was sexually assaulted since the age of 11.

On April 7, Jose Martinez, 45, was charged with sexual assault in the first degree, risk of injury to a minor with sexual contact and unlawful restraint in the first degree.

Police said they are already investigating two other sexual assault cases against Martinez. He had fled the area prior to the arrest warrants being signed, police said.

Officers said Martinez’s prior address was in Torrington but that has been sealed in order to protect the victim.

Police said Martinez was arrested by the Waterbury Police Department as he was coming off of a train from New York. Martinez was then transported to Torrington police where he is being held on a $300,000.00 bond.