× State police, other agencies, on guard for threats here at home

MIDDLETOWN — State police said that after “the tragic events that took place today in Stockholm, Sweden,” they’re partnering with local, state and federal agencies to monitor threats here at home.

The Connecticut Intelligence Center is made up of representatives from various law enforcement and intelligence agencies, along with the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and they determine if there is information relevant to police agencies in the United States.

Police said there are currently no known or suspected threats to the state regarding this event, but the center will continue to monitor the situation.

State Police said are also asking for the public’s help.

“We urge all members of the public to remain alert and immediately contact police if you observe anything or anyone suspicious or seemingly out of place for your surroundings. Don’t be apprehensive about reporting; it’s better to be safe,” they said in a statement.

Urgent matters should be called in to 911 but non-urgent reports can be called in to police using the tip line: 1-866-HLS-TIPS (1-866-457-8477).

People can also fill out a Suspicious Activity Report online here.