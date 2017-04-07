Syrian family reacts to US airstrike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- One Syrian refugee family in Connecticut is thankful for a U.S. response to Tuesday's chemical attack in Syria.

"From my heart inside, I was crying," said Haithm Dalati, a Syrian refugee who came to the United States in February. "Seeing the children. One father carrying two children by his hands. It's not so easy and there are many like this."

Dalati said life in his home country has gotten progressively worse with people fearing for their lives inside their own homes. "Just to feel safe. If I am at home, that no bomb will come through the ceiling into the roof and will kill me," said Dalati. "That's what all the people there are expecting at any second."

Dalati longs to go back to his home country but he fears it's a different place from what he knew.

"I thank the government of the United States and the American people," he said. "I'm so grateful because I'm looking for a country to live in. I have no country. I lost my country. I don't know where it is now."