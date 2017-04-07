× Thousands of people to receive free dental care at New Haven clinic running this weekend

NEW HAVEN — Thousands of people will receive free dental care at a New Haven clinic this weekend.

The Connecticut Foundation for Dental Outreach along with the City of New Haven are hosting the 10th Annual Connecticut Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic at the Floyd Little Athletic Center. It’s set for Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8.

The clinic, also known as CTMOM Free Dental Clinic, will provide a full range of dental services to more than 2,000 people during the two-days and will feature 100 dental chairs and more than 1,300 volunteers.

The clinic is held annually throughout Connecticut and made possible by the efforts of the CFDO and its volunteers. It is free for those in need of dental care and can’t afford the cost of services. CTMOM provides a full range of dental services to patients of all ages on a first-come, first-served basis. Services include exams, cleanings, fillings, extractions, x-rays and limited root canals.

Personal identification or documentation is not required for treatment. No proof of insurance, eligibility or income requirements are needed. Translators for many languages will be on site at the clinic.

This is the second time the CTMOM Free Dental Clinic will be held in New Haven. The event was previously held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in 2009.

More information here.