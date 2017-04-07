Watch live: April the giraffe’s appetite increases – could that mean labor is near?

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe’s appetite has increased in the past 24 hours, a sign she might be close to going into labor, zookeepers with Animal Adventure Park said Friday.

The giraffe had barely been eating grain and hay the previous days, but the appetite increased Thursday and Friday morning.

“We have been told by other parks that mothers will sometimes feast just before the birth,” officials said. “Who knows and here is to hoping.”

“Hungry Hungry Hip … errr giraffe,” officials wrote on Facebook on Friday morning. April was more of herself, zookeepers said.

The zoo began live-streaming the giraffe on Feb. 23 and the giraffe has gained worldwide attention as several thousand people watch daily, hoping to see the birth.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth, zoo officials said.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.

