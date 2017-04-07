Weather conditions will improve, but flooding concerns remain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Connecticut River, which could reach minor flood stage Friday. The Housatonic River is also expected to see some minor flooding over the coming days. These bigger rivers will continue to rise as snow and ice in northern New England continues to melt.

You may see a touch of sun at times today, but clouds are expected to win out with the chance for a shower or two, especially in the afternoon. Our weather fully dries out this weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday.

You may see a touch of sun early Friday but clouds are expected to win out with the chance for a shower or two, especially in the afternoon. Our weather fully dries out this weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday.

The next big story is a warm-up early next week. 70s are in the forecast for at least a couple of days. There's a chance some towns could approach 80 degrees!

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly cloudy skies with a shower or two. Highs: Low-50s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows near freezing.

Saturday: Chance early shower. Mostly cloudy. Highs: Mid-50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer! Highs: Mid-60s.

Monday: Sunshine with warm temperatures. Highs: Near-70.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s to near 80 potentially!

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.