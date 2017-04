Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STAMFORD -- Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing a large amount of hair-care products from CVS.

Stamford police said late last month, the suspect went into a CVS on 537 Canal Street and took a large amount of products. The suspect then took off in a small white vehicle, possibly a Honda, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stamford Police Department's Property Crimes at 203-977-4407.