A sunny, dry weekend ahead, temperatures warming reaching mid-upper 60s

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Connecticut River which could reach minor flood stage shortly. This is very common at this time of year as snow and ice in northern New England continues to melt.

Temperatures will be dropping into the 30s by daybreak on Saturday. Saturday will be brighter with highs in the low 50s. But it will still feel chilly with a stiff northwest wind at 10 to 25 miles an hour.

Sunday will be brighter and warmer with highs in the 60s and nothing but sunshine. Sunday is the start of an impressive warming trend. By Monday highs will soar into the 70s and some towns will approach 80 by Tuesday. Get ready for a little summer preview.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid-50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer! Highs: Mid-upper 60s.

Monday: Sunshine with warm temperatures. Highs: Low-mid 70s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 80 degrees.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds, chance shower. High: Near 70.

