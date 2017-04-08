CT lawmakers sounding off on President Trump’s 2018 budget plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Senator Chris Murphy and Representative Rosa DeLauro spoke out today in New Haven about protecting social service programs like meals on wheels that may be impacted by budget cuts.

Senator Murphy spoke about his new effort called 'Fight Back Connecticut', designed to help residents who have concerns about the president's policies.

Murphy said he's been receiving quite a few donations that he plans to put toward training and other services for grassroots organizations.

"Fight Back Connecticut is going to reach out to all of these groups, Facebook, social media groups that are organizing to try and fight back against Trump's immigration policy or funding cuts to Connecticut schools. We're going to help them advocate," said Murphy.