Mission of Mercy free dental clinic reaches capacity

NEW HAVEN — The 10th Annual Connecticut Mission of Mercy free dental clinic continued Saturday in New Haven.

Hundreds of people showed to the Floyd Little Athletic Center on the final day of the two-day dental clinic.

The clinic, also known as CTMOM Free Dental Clinic, offered a full range of dental services featuring 100 dental chairs and more than 1,300 volunteers.

The clinic is held annually throughout Connecticut and made possible by the efforts of the CFDO and its volunteers. The clinic was free for those in need of dental care and can’t afford the cost of services.

This was the second time the CTMOM Free Dental Clinic was held in New Haven. The event was previously held at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in 2009.

Next year’s clinic will be announced at a later date on their website.